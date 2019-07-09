Image Source : ASUS ASUS ROG Zephyrus and Strix lineup refreshed in India

Taiwanese electronics major ASUS on Tuesday refreshed its ROG Zephyrus family in India. While the S Series offers premium experience and features the worlds slimmest gaming laptops whereas the M Series packs high-end horsepower with portability for savvy users.

The ROG Zephyrus S GX701 would be available for Rs 299,990 and the ROG Zephyrus S GX531 starts from Rs 239,990. While the ROG Zephyrus M GU502 starts from Rs 149,990, the price of ROG Strix Scar III and Hero III starts from Rs 139,990.

The ROG Strix G G531GT GTX1650 and G531GD GTX1050 are available on Flipkart from Rs 59,990 while the G731 will be available in the second half of July at a starting price of Rs 79,990.

According to Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India, "At ASUS, we are committed to deliver innovation and unbeatable performance and to the very end."

"The laptops, along with ROG Strix Scar III and Hero III deliver the brand's promise of innovation, making high-end performance features easily accessible to our users -- gamers, content creators, and hustlers alike."

According to the company, ROG Zephyrus S GX531 and GX701 are the world's slimmest gaming laptops in the 15-inch and 17-inch categories.

The GX531 features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q while GX701 offers computing power with 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU.

