Asus 6Z set to launch in India today: Expected price and specs

Asus is set to launch its new flagship in India today called the Asus 6Z. The Asus 6Z is a rebranded version of Asus Zenfone 6 that already has been launched in Europe and will be launching in India today. The features and specs of the phone are already known except for the pricing in India.

Also, read: Instagram users across UK and parts of US face service disruptions

The Asus 6Z is expected to launch at 12:30 pm IST that will be streamed live on the company's official social media channels that include Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Asus 6Z specifications

The Asus 6Z comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ full-screen display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

It houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48 Megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 13 Megapixel ultra-wide sensor that can rotate 180 degrees for taking selfies. It gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and gets a 3.5mm audio jack. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

Planning to buy a flagship but worried that the notch will ruin your ‘large screen feels’? It’s time you switch to a truly seamless flagship screen. Watch the ASUS 6Z #DefyOrdinary with its Full-view NanoEdge display. Launching on 19th June. @Flipkart https://t.co/LSHgyIRbGF pic.twitter.com/Wg8g66N4Fu — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) June 17, 2019

Asus 6Z expected price

The Asus 6Z price in Europe starts at EUR 499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that makes it around Rs 38,800, while the Asus 6Z 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at EUR 559 that sums to approx. Rs 43,500 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs EUR 599, approx. 46,600.

Also, read: Facebook unveils its digital currency 'Libra' coming in 2020