Instagram users across UK and parts of US face service disruptions

Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram suffered yet another outage on Tuesday in the UK and parts of the US with users reporting problems in logging-in and getting their feeds. People using the #instagram hashtag on Twitter posted that attempts to access the service on mobile apps or computers had been met with messages such as "couldn't refresh feed" or "something went wrong."

Independent outage monitor Down Detector has received a huge spike in Instagram down reports. Down Detector UK and Downdetector.com have received thousands of Instagram down reports, with the issues hitting users in the UK, Europe and US.

Me running to Twitter the second Instagram starts acting up #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/idtyN4mEIs — Nini🧸 (@snowwhite_bby) June 18, 2019

Everyone from Insta coming to Twitter to see if it is actually down again for like the 10th time in a month #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/B5la9JF1Vg — Taz 🔰🔴 (@Tarum_7) June 18, 2019

Earlier in April 2019, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down globally. A month earlier too Facebook faced its longest disruption of over 24 hours. Owing to the lack of any official answers yet, several conspiracy theories have begun circulating especially the ones pointing towards DDoS attacks. In April, Facebook had blamed the server configuration change for the outage. The frequency with which Instagram is going down these days, the DDoS attacks seem to be a reasonable explanation.