Asus 6Z Review: A Potential flagship killer device with a cool flip camera

Asus, the Taiwan based multinational that makes computers and smartphone, recently launched its latest flagship budget smartphone in the market called the Asus 6Z. In today's time when major smartphone companies are launching devices with notch display, pop-up cameras and cut-hole display, Asus changed the game completely by launching the Asus 6Z that gets a dual rear camera setup at the back which works as selfies too. Let's find out how it fares in our review.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z: Design and looks

The Asus 6Z screams premium in terms of feel and looks. The phone features a 6.4-inch bezel-less design that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, while the back gets Gorilla Glass 3. It gets a fingerprint scanner at the back and features a Smart Key on the right that also works as Google Assistance when pressed once and personal updates when pressed twice. It gets volume control placed on the right, between the Smart key and power button.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z: Performance

The phone comes with a clean user interface, similar to the Android One program. There are no unnecessary apps and bloatware. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU that makes the whole experience snappy and quick. There are no lags or slowdown and the rear fingerprint scanner unlocks the phone real quick.

Asus 6Z: Camera Performance

The phone comes with a 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor along with the 13 Megapixel 125 degree ultrawide sensor. All pictures, including selfies, are taken by the same camera module, thanks to its flip design that opens at 180 degrees. The motor-assisted camera allows users to adjust the camera module by simply swiping up and down on the camera switch icon inside the app. This is the first of a kind technology that allows users to capture impressive panorama shots. Apart from regular photo and selfie mode, the camera comes with motion tracking, time-lapse, night mode and time-lapse.

Asus 6Z

It also gets a fall detection mechanism that brings back the camera instantly to its default position, even on slight drops.

Asus 6Z

Following are some camera samples of the Asus 6Z.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z: Battery

The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery that lasts the whole day, leaving about 30 per cent, after a full charge.

Asus 6Z: Verdict

The Asus 6Z honestly is a very compelling device that comes backed with flagship specifications and great performance. Priced aggressively, the Asus 6Z surely gives OnePlus 7 a tough competition.

