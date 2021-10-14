Apple Unleashed event to be hosted on October 18: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Unleashed event to be hosted on October 18.

Apple has just confirmed that they will be hosting a new Apple Unleashed event. The event has been scheduled for October 18 and it will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel as well as Apple.com. The live stream is set to kick off at 10 AM PT / 10:30 pm IST.

Apple is expected to launch the next-generation ARM-based M-series chipset dubbed M1X. Alongside the new chipset, the company is also said to launch the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. Leakster PandaIsBald took it to Weibo to claim that the company will also launch the much-awaited AirPods 3 alongside the new MacBooks.

Apple AirPods 2 were launched in March 2019 and they were not too different from their predecessors which debuted in 2016. This clearly shows that the AirPods are due for an update. According to the leaks and rumours, the third generation is expected to carry an AirPods Pro-inspired design with shorter stems. The AirPods 3 will also bring a redesigned charging case. In order to keep the AirPods Pro series alive, the company will not be adding active noise cancellation support on the AirPods 3 as it will remain exclusive to the Pro model.

As for the new MacBook Pro models, they are expected to see a complete redesign with a flat-edged design. The new MacBook models are also expected to be powered by the new and improved M1X processor with additional GPU cores. Besides that, it will bring back the MagSafe charger, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot.