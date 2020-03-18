Apple iPad Pro with new Magic Keyboard launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Apple iPad Pro launched in India.

Apple has finally launched a new iPad Pro model offering better performance, cameras and design. The new iPad is available in both 11-inch as well as 12.9-inch sizes. It also runs on the latest iPadOS 13.4 and comes with a breakthrough LiDAR Scanner. Alongside that, the company has also launched a new Magic Keyboard that takes the iPad Pro user experience to a whole different level.

Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller said, “The new iPad Pro introduces advanced technologies never before available in mobile computing.”

“Combining the most advanced mobile display with powerful performance, pro cameras, pro audio, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, this is another huge leap forward for iPad. There’s no other device in the world like the new iPad Pro and we think our customers are going to love it,” he further added.

“We’re making iPad even more capable and versatile by bringing trackpad support to iPadOS. We carefully considered the best way to integrate trackpad use into a touch-first environment while retaining everything our customers know and love about iPad. We’re thrilled to bring this new way of interacting with iPad to the millions of people using iPadOS today,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

As mentioned above, the new iPad Pro comes with LiDAR Scanner that measures the distance to objects in a room. Apart from the LiDAR scanner, the company has also added a wide-angle and an ultra-wide-angle lens at the back.

Apple has also added the latest A12Z Bionic Chip for higher performance and added support for a trackpad.

Apple iPad Pro Price and Availability

Apple iPad Pro is available in two sizes - 11-inch and 12.9-inch. It is available in silver and space grey finishes. As for the storage variants, the iPad Pro is available in multiple storage configurations including 128GB 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The 11-inch iPad Pro will be available for a starting price of Rs. 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model. The consumers will need to shell out Rs. 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The larger 12.9-inch version will come in at a starting price tag of Rs. 89,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 1,03,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The latest iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support will be rolled out on March 24 for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later. With the new trackpad support, any iPad running iPadOS 13.4 will be able to make use of Apple’s Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and the Magic Keyboard. Users will also be able to connect third-party mice over Bluetooth or USB.

The new Magic Keyboard will be up for grabs in May for a price of Rs. 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs. 31,900 for the 12.9-inch model. Apple will also be selling the second-generation Apple Pencil for the new iPad Pro models at Rs. 10,900. If you are not interested in the new Magic Keyboard, the Smart Keyboard Folio will also be available for the new iPad Pro in space grey for Rs. 7500 and Rs. 9,900 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models respectively.