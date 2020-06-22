Apple to introduce ARM-based 13-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac based as initial offerings

Image Source : APPLE Apple MacBook Pro 2020

Apple is long-rumoured to switch to ARM-based processors for its Mac devices and this is expected to be announced at tonight's WWDC 2020 event. Now, prior to the official announcement by the company, a new leak (coming from the popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo) hints at the first Macs in tow. Read on to know more about the possible plans by the Cupertino tech major.

Apple's first ARM-based Macs

As per a report by 9To5Mac, Apple is expected to introduce a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and a smaller, redesigned 24-inch iMac with ARM-based Apple's in-house processors. Kuo suggests that Apple's new ARM-based devices will be introduced in Quarter 4, 2020 or Quarter 1, 2021, which seems like quite a quick transition.

In addition to this, it is suggested that the new ARM-based Macs will be around 50% to 100% faster than the Intel ones. A previous report hinted at a 12-core ARM processor for the new Mac device. However, any other detail isn't available at the time of writing.

It is further suggested that the Cupertino tech major's purported overhauled iMac at WWDC 2020 will be the last product to come with an Intel processor. The new iMac is expected to be available on Quarter 3, this year. However, rumours also say that Apple won't launch any hardware products at the event, just some future plans for its hardware.

The rumours also include a possible redesign for the MacBooks, which is expected to happen in the middle of this year. While details aren't available, it could be the rumoured 12-inch ARM-based MacBook.

Kuo didn't mention Apple's plans on the MacBook Air, iMac Pro, Mac mini, or the Mac Pro. Just to clarify, the aforementioned is currently a rumour as nothing concrete is backing it. Apple will be hosting the WWDC 2020 tonight and we shall get better details then. Hence, stay tuned.

