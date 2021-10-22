Amazon Prime subscription charges set to increase soon

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon to soon increase Prime subscription charges.

Amazon Prime subscription is one of the most popular subscription services in India as it offers Prime Video, Prime Deliveries and much more. For a long time, the pricing of the subscription service has remained unchanged but it looks like the company now wants to hike it a little. Amazon India has confirmed the price hike on its official website. However, they have not confirmed the date of the price change.

According to the Amazon support page, the Amazon Prime monthly subscription will cost users Rs 179. As for the annual subscription, it will be charged at Rs. 1,499. The users can also opt for a quarterly plan, which will cost Rs 459.

The aforementioned prices are the hiked prices that will soon come into play. As of now, the customers are paying Rs 129 for the monthly subscription. The quarterly and annual subscription plans currently cost Rs 329 and Rs 999, respectively.

Amazon has also confirmed that it is not going to charge users extra for their ongoing plans. This means they will be charged according to the new prices only after their free trial or membership period ends.

The company said, “Existing Prime members can continue their membership for the duration their membership plan is at the current price. However, after the price change, you can choose to renew your membership at the new price.”

Besides that, the company has also confirmed that the users who joined Amazon Prime as a part of their telecom plan will also see an increase in the pricing going forward.