Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Amazon teases discount on OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and other phones

Amazon teases discount on OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and other phones

Amazon has teased discount on OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and other phones, during its Great Indian Festival Sale beginning on September 29

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2019 15:24 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AMAZON

Amazon has teased discount on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 Pro and Galaxy Note 9

Just a few days ahead of its Great Indian Festive Sale from September 29, Amazon is revealing phones that will get discount during the sale period. Amazon is following a datasheet to reveal deals and discount on the various brand before the sale begins.

In the latest update from Amazon, the e-commerce giant has teased discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, Galaxy Note 9, among others. The exact discount price will be revealed in coming dates. A promo poster on the website also teases the launch of OnePlus 7 Pro.

India Tv - Amazon is offering discounts on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 Pro, Galaxy Note 9

Image Source : AMAZON

Amazon is offering discounts on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 Pro, Galaxy Note 9

The offer and discount and discount price on several smartphone brands that include Honor, LG, Mi and Samsung M series have been revealed by the website. The Samsung M30s which was earlier listed with a price tag of Rs 15500 gets a Rs 1500 price cut and will now be available for Rs 13,999. While the Samsung M10 and M30(3GB variant) get a Rs 1000 price cut.

Mi phones too, get a price cut but the newly launched Mi A3 hasn’t received any drop-in price and is listed at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB variant but is expected to get a special deal for the customers.

Amazon will be revealing the discounted price of phones from brands like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus and Huwaei in the coming days. This discount will be topped with an additional 10 per cent discount on the purchase of the phone using SBI cards. Flipkart will also be coming up with its Big Billion Days sale beginning on September 29.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVivo U10 launched in India with Rs 8,990 starting price Next Story  