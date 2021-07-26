Amazon, Flipkart: Apple iPhone 12, Apple Watch SE available at their lowest prices

Follow us on Apple iPhone 12, Apple Watch SE available at their lowest prices.

Amazon Prime Day Sale has already kicked off and it has brought some really exciting deals and offers. The sale brings offers on mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops and accessories and more from popular brands. Prime Day Sale kicked of today and will be live until tomorrow, 27th July 2021.

Similarly, the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale is also here and it also brings some exciting offers to the table.

If you have been looking to buy an iPhone 12, this could be just the right time as you can get it for its lowest price. The iPhone 12 Mini, which is the cheapest smartphone in the iPhone 12 lineup is currently available for under Rs. 60,000 on Flipkart. The regular iPhone 12 is retailing at around 67,999 for the 64GB variant.

Combined with the bank offers, the iPhone 12 models can be had for a very reasonable price.

Apple’s gen iPhone 11 is also a part of the sale and it is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 47,999. Lastly, you could also pickup an iPhone XR, which is available for Rs. 42,999. However, it is worth mentioning that in the past we have seen the price of the iPhone XR going further below Rs. 40,000 during one of these sales.

There is also a discount on the Apple Watch SE. The watch usually sells for around Rs. 29,990 but it is currently available for just Rs. 24,990.