Image Source : TWITTER/AMAZON Amazon Alexa soon to get support for Hindi

Amazon had launched its virtual voice assistant called Alexa with Echo back in 2017 in India. From the time of launch, Alexa has been getting updates with India specific features that have been improved over time. With constant updates over the years, Amazon has now revealed that it would be working on infusing regional languages in ALEXA for the Indian market that includes support for Hindi as well.

Also, read: Google Stadia Pro price and details revealed before November launch

The Hindi language support on Alexa is still in progress and is in its early stage. According to Amazon, the development of integrating Hindi to Alexa is still under process as the company has acknowledged that Alexa is capable of understanding Hinglish commands and making it adopt Hindi would be an uphill task.

Amazon said that making Alexa understand Hindi is easier but the problem is the same language in other dialects and accents for which Alexa will be required to understand and respond accordingly. Alexa is also planning on introducing other Indian regional languages that include Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati and Kannada.

Amazon is planning on making Alexa more natural and conversational with humans using new Machine Learning capabilities.

Right now, Amazon Alexa is currently available in more than 80 countries with support in 14 languages.

Also, read: POCO F1 base variant gets a Rs 2000 limited period price cut in India