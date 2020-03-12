Airtel collaborates with Spectacom to deliver fitness digital content in India: Know what it means

The fitness content will be available on Airtel Xstream and Wync Music

Airtel has collaborated with Spectacom, a start-up that produces digital content, to deliver fitness-related digital content for users in India. The partnership comes under the Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program, which is meant to provide support to Indian start-ups at the initial stage. Read on to know more about it.

Airtel, Spectacom will provide fitness digital content in India

Airtel and Spectacom will create digital content on fitness and help people in India know of the latter. Spectacom will produce videos on fitness so that people adapt to the fitness training programmes so that they 'overcome mental barriers and achieve their full potential.' The digital content will include training and nutrition videos along with live extreme sporting events.

Additionally, there will be exclusive content for brand Devils Circuit, including the new seasons of its popular shows – The College Frenzy & The Corporate Challenge. For those who don't know, Devils Circuit has now become India's biggest X sports platform with a community of 2 million and is popular for X sports such as obstacle racing.

With this initiative, there are high chances that people in India will get access to more Health & Fitness based platforms that connect fitness enthusiasts deeper and wider across the country.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, said, “We believe that X Sports, which are all about fitness, aligns beautifully with our brand. Thanks to the deep penetration of mobile internet in India, the potential to grow the adoption of Devils Circuit style X Sports amongst India’s youth is immense. This also fits into Airtel’s strong focus on connecting with the youth and providing them with digital platforms to fulfil their aspirations. We look forward to collaborating with Spectacom on this exciting journey.”

Airtel will provide the fitness content on Airtel Xstream and Wync Music for users to easily access the content on their smartphones across the country.

Latest technology reviews, news and more