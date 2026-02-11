Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 11, 2026: New working redeem codes released for India Garena has released the latest set of redeem codes for Free Fire Max, offering players a wide array of complimentary rewards. These codes provide access to exclusive items such as character skins, emotes, gloo walls, and diamonds at no cost.

New Delhi:

While the original Garena Free Fire remains banned in India, its enhanced counterpart, Free Fire Max, continues to enjoy a massive following. The game has become a cultural phenomenon in the region, captivating a diverse audience ranging from school children to young adults.

To keep the gameplay experience fresh for its millions of active users, Garena releases daily redeem codes. These codes allow players to upgrade their arsenal and customise their characters without spending real money. Below are the active redeem codes for February 11.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 11, 2026:

Please note that these codes are typically 13–16 characters long and consist of a unique combination of letters and numbers.

N7QK5L3MRP9J

​J2QP8M1KVL6V

​E9QH6K4LNP7V

​S5PL7M2LRV8K

​Q8M4K7L2VR9J

​A6QK1L9MRP5V

​Z4QP8M6KNR2J

​P7QH5K3LVJ9P

​M2QP9L8KRV6K

​R5QK4M7LVP1R

​K9QP6K2MNL8V

​V3QJ1M9KRP7V

​D8MJ4Q6LVK2R

​B3G7A22TWDR7X

​FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

​4N8M2XL9R1G3

​FU1I5O3P7A9S

​S9QK2L6VP3MR

​FP9O1I5U3Y2T

​B1RK7C5ZL8YT

​FZ5X1C7V9B2N

​FFR4G3HM5YJN

​6KWMFJVMQQYG

​F7F9A3B2K6G8

​BR43FMAPYEZZ

​H8YC4TN6VKQ9

​FK3J9H5G1F7D

​FA3S7D5F1G9H

​UPQ7X5NMJ64V

​FJI4GFE45TG5

​4ST1ZTBZBRP9

​FM6N1B8V3C4X

​B6QV3LMK1TP

​FT4E9Y5U1I3O

​FF6YH3BFD7VT

​FL2K6J4H8G5F

​FR2D7G5T1Y8H

​FE2R8T6Y4U1I

​FF7MUY4ME6SC

​C1MR804KN6JP

Rewards and regional restrictions

Garena is offering a wide array of rewards today, including exclusive pets, emotes, character unlocks, gun skins, Gloo Walls, diamonds, and premium bundles. These items provide a significant cosmetic boost and can help you stand out on the battlefield.

Important Note: Redeem codes are region-specific. To successfully claim these items, you must use the codes designated for your specific server.

Redemption rules: Codes vs Events

While Garena frequently hosts in-game events that offer free rewards, these usually require players to complete specific challenges or missions. In contrast, redeem codes provide an instant way to claim loot without any extra effort, which is why the community anticipates them so eagerly every day.

Keep these rules in mind: