Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 11, 2026: New working redeem codes released for India

While the original Garena Free Fire remains banned in India, its enhanced counterpart, Free Fire Max, continues to enjoy a massive following. The game has become a cultural phenomenon in the region, captivating a diverse audience ranging from school children to young adults.
To keep the gameplay experience fresh for its millions of active users, Garena releases daily redeem codes. These codes allow players to upgrade their arsenal and customise their characters without spending real money. Below are the active redeem codes for February 11.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 11, 2026:
Please note that these codes are typically 13–16 characters long and consist of a unique combination of letters and numbers.
- N7QK5L3MRP9J
- J2QP8M1KVL6V
- E9QH6K4LNP7V
- S5PL7M2LRV8K
- Q8M4K7L2VR9J
- A6QK1L9MRP5V
- Z4QP8M6KNR2J
- P7QH5K3LVJ9P
- M2QP9L8KRV6K
- R5QK4M7LVP1R
- K9QP6K2MNL8V
- V3QJ1M9KRP7V
- D8MJ4Q6LVK2R
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- FJI4GFE45TG5
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
- B6QV3LMK1TP
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- FL2K6J4H8G5F
- FR2D7G5T1Y8H
- FE2R8T6Y4U1I
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- C1MR804KN6JP
Rewards and regional restrictions
Garena is offering a wide array of rewards today, including exclusive pets, emotes, character unlocks, gun skins, Gloo Walls, diamonds, and premium bundles. These items provide a significant cosmetic boost and can help you stand out on the battlefield.
Important Note: Redeem codes are region-specific. To successfully claim these items, you must use the codes designated for your specific server.
Redemption rules: Codes vs Events
While Garena frequently hosts in-game events that offer free rewards, these usually require players to complete specific challenges or missions. In contrast, redeem codes provide an instant way to claim loot without any extra effort, which is why the community anticipates them so eagerly every day.
Keep these rules in mind:
- Time-Sensitive: Codes are only active for a limited window (usually 12–24 hours).
- Single Use: Each code can only be redeemed once per account.
- Errors: If you receive an error message, the code has likely expired or has already been claimed by the maximum number of users.
- Delivery: Once successfully redeemed, your rewards will appear in your in-game mail within a few hours.