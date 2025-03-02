Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ring event now live, Booyah Pass Premium Plus available as reward After the recent release of the Free Fire MAX OB48 update, the Booyah Pass Ring event allows players to win the pass by using fewer diamonds.

The Booyah Pass Ring Luck Royale is now live in Free Fire MAX, exciting gamers with the opportunity to earn the Booyah Pass Premium Plus through this event. With the release of the new OB48 Update, players can expect a host of changes in this popular battle royale game. Garena is rolling out not only new features but also engaging events. In the Booyah Ring event, players can rack up a ton of items just by spinning the wheel. Let’s dive into the details!

The Booyah Ring event has been activated in Free Fire MAX and will run for the next six days and 18 hours. During this time, players can earn the Booyah Pass Premium Plus by spinning. However, it’s important to note that the pass isn’t awarded directly through spinning. Instead, players must first spin to collect enough BP Ring Tokens, which can later be exchanged for the pass.

To redeem the Booyah Pass Premium Plus, players need to exchange 200 BP Ring Tokens. For the Booyah Pass Premium, 90 tokens are required. Additionally, players can receive BP Exp by exchanging just 5 tokens.

The Booyah Pass offers a variety of exciting rewards, and there are two distinct variants available: Booyah Pass Premium and Premium Plus. Each variant comes with its own set of rewards. Typically, purchasing the pass costs several hundred diamonds, but through this event, gamers can spin for the chance to earn the pass using fewer diamonds.

Meanwhile, the Garena game development team officially launched the Free Fire Max OB48 update today, February 26, 2026, at 9:30 AM. Android users can download the latest version from the Google Play Store, while iPhone users can access it via the App Store. As noted earlier, this update brings significant changes to the game.

