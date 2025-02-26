Free Fire Max OB48 update is live, introduces new character Oscar Free Fire Max OB48 update has been released to all players, following its beta phase. In addition to the new character Oscar, this update brings various gameplay enhancements.

Today marks an exciting day for Free Fire Max players, as the highly anticipated OB48 update has officially been released. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this update, and it certainly brings several significant changes to the game. Among the highlights is the introduction of a new character named Oscar, along with several new weapons. Additionally, the gameplay has seen impressive enhancements thanks to the introduction of MyZone. Let’s dive into all the details of this update.

Free Fire Max OB48 update details

The Garena game development team rolled out the Free Fire Max OB48 update today, February 26, 2026, at 9:30 AM. Players on Android can grab the latest version from the Google Play Store, while iPhone users can find it on the App Store. As previously mentioned, this update introduces major transformations to the game. In addition to Oscar, new weapons have been added, and the abilities of existing characters have also received upgrades.

Introducing Oscar

With each update comes a brand-new character, and this time, the spotlight is on Oscar. His ability, known as Valiant Dash, allows him to damage enemies hiding behind glue walls. This new feature is sure to shift strategies dramatically, as players will no longer be safe behind these barriers. If your opponent uses this character, the glue wall won’t provide the protection it used to.

Moreover, the skills of existing characters like Xayne, Shani, Luqueta, and Antonio have also been fine-tuned.

Gameplay and system enhancements

This update rolls out a range of gameplay improvements, including updates to Guild Wars, enhancements in elimination replays, and adjustments in Battle Royale mode, all designed to elevate the gaming experience.

