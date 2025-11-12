BGMI 4.1 update rolls out on November 13: Frosty Funland Theme, A16 Royale Pass and major upgrades revealed The BGMI 4.1 update rolls out on November 13, 2025, introducing the Frosty Funland theme, A16 Royale Pass, and major gameplay improvements. Players can enjoy winter-themed maps, exclusive skins, and a smoother gaming experience across Android and iOS devices.

New Delhi:

BattleGrounds Mobile India is all set to roll out its latest 4.1 update, starting from November 13, 2025, onwards. The new update will upgrade the gameplay experience by adding exciting new features, rewards, and other improvements. It will boast a brand-new Frosty Funland theme and the introduction of the A16 Royale Pass – this will enable players for a winter-inspired experience that will be replete with festive vibes and enhanced performance.

Frosty Funland Theme brings Winter Wonderland to BGMI

The introduction of the Frosty Funland theme in the BGMI 4.1 update brings a snowy look to the ground, familiar battlegrounds covered in snow, and full of seasonal decorations. The new map update adds icy structures, holiday-themed visuals, and frosty challenges that create a refreshing atmosphere in the game.

In this version, areas have been redesigned, and new environmental elements bring the spirit of winter into the gameplay, making it more interesting and visually appealing.

A16 Royale Pass: Get exclusive skins and rewards.

The Royale Pass A16 is finally coming to BGMI, along with its 4.1 update, and will further feature exclusive in-game rewards like outfits, new skins and upgraded weapons, to name a few.

Just like in the previous seasons, the A16 Royale Pass will come with two different tiers: Free Pass and Premium Pass, where only the latter can receive exclusive cosmetic rewards and missions that allow them to obtain high-value items faster.

Included among these are special A16-themed skins and character outfits, giving more colour to players' profiles and gameplay customisation. Players upgrading to the premium version will also receive bonus missions and faster progression through the pass.

Gameplay and performance improvements

Besides the facelift, the update 4.1 is not merely an aesthetic update; Krafton worked extensively on improving in-game performance and matchmaking algorithms to ensure smoother and quicker matches. Players will enjoy improved in-game control, reduced lag, improved responsiveness, and improved matchmaking balance.

Bug fixes, stability improvements, and refined visual elements are part of this update, which makes for a seamless experience on both Android and iOS devices.

This is Krafton's attempt to give a more polished gameplay environment where every match feels smooth and fair.

BGMI 4.1 update release schedule

The official rollout of the BGMI 4.1 update for players will start from 5:30 PM IST on November 13, 2025.

Players will be able to download the update from either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store only after it is officially out.

Once downloaded, the new features and themes will go live immediately.

What to expect from the update?

This will be one of the most thrilling seasonal updates from the company, claimed reports. The game will have a festive tone, which is set by Frosty Funland and the fresh rewards offered in A16 Royale Pass for BGMI players.

It will be packed with visual upgrades, performance tweaks, and exclusive in-game rewards. The 4.1 update is sure to keep the BGMI community hooked throughout winter.