Image Source : PIXABAY Top 5 affordable gaming laptops that ruled India market in 2020.

The laptop shipments saw a healthy 9.2 per cent growth in the September quarter (over the last year period) in India. The primary reason was the Covid-19 pandemic as people worked from home and kids attended schools online.

With fantastic graphics, gorgeous displays and great audio, gaming laptops came of age too, providing an immersive entertainment experience in a portable package this year, as games became more intensified.

In India, the top 5 laptop brands HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer and Asus command 88.2 per cent of the total laptop market share and the other brands contributed about 11.8 per cent share.

If you are planning to buy a gaming laptop, here are some machines that can make for great value purchases for gamers, within the price range of Rs 80,000.

1. Dell G5 15 SE

Priced at Rs 74,990, the new G5 15 gaming laptop series is one of the most promising laptops available in the market. The laptop features 15.6-inch full HD display (1,920 x 1080 pixels) with 60Hz refresh rate and 220nits of brightness. Under the hood, Dell G5 15 SE features AMD Ryzen 4000-H series mobile processors and AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU.

Further, the laptop features 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop is powered by 51Wh battery. As of colour options, Dell G5 15 SE will be available in a single variant which is the Supernova Silver colour with blue accents.

2. Lenovo Legion Y540

The Lenovo Legion Y540 is priced at 69,990 and it is made out of Plastic PC-ABS but features a 144Hz refresh rate for its 15.6-inch Full HD display with 300 nits of brightness.

It is powered by a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor that is touted to touch speeds of up to 4.5GHz and the laptop is equipped with 16GB DDR4 memory that can be bumped up to 32GB. There's also a 1TB M.2 SSD for storage and a 6GB Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU.

The laptop is backed by a 57Watt hour 3 Cell battery that is touted to again deliver up to five hours of backup in a single charge. The Legion Y540 doesn't get full RGB backlighting for its keyboard but has white colour backlit keys.

3. Acer Nitro 5

Priced at Rs Rs 72,990, Acer Nitro 5 features a Full HD display that is available in two sizes-- 15.3-inch and 17.3-inch. Acer also offers different configurations going up to 144Hz refresh rate screen with a 3ms response rate. The laptop has minimal bezels on three sides that give it an 80 per cent screen to body ratio.

The Nitro 5 is powered by upto 10th generation Intel Core H-series processors paired with upto RTX 2060 graphics for great gaming performance. It can be configured with upto 32GB DDR4 RAM and comes with hybrid storage options including 1TB HDD and 256GB M.2 SSD. The laptop comes with dual fans to ensure faster heat dissipation and works with the preinstalled NitroSense control centre.

4. Asus TUF Gaming A15 / A17

Asus TUF A15 comes with a 15-inch screen while the TUF A17 comes with a 17-inch screen, IPS panels with options for 60Hz or 144Hz refresh rate on the TUF A15 and 60Hz/ 120Hz on the TUF A17 and are available at a starting price of Rs 60,990.

Both laptops support up to an AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor, Graphics options on the laptops go up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6 RAM for the TUF A15 and up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti with 6GB GDDR6 RAM on the TUF A17.

Both laptops support up to 32GB of DDR4 SDRAM in dual-channel. For storage, you get up to 1TB 5400rpm SATA HDD in the hard disk department and up to 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD in the solid-state storage department. Both the TUF A15 and TUF A17 have 48Wh batteries and support for DTS:X Ultra audio.

5. HP Envy x360

The new HP Envy x360 comes with a starting price of Rs. 60,990 and comes in various options to pick either AMD Ryzen 3 or Ryzen 5 along with up to 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

Further, there are choices between AMD Radeon Vega 6 and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. HP claims that the presence of AMD Ryzen processor helps the Envy x360 deliver up to 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

There is also the HP Fast Charge technology that is claimed to provide zero per cent to 50 per cent of battery life on 45 minutes of charge. The full-HD micro-edge display of the new HP Envy x360 is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass NBT panel.

In addition, the notebook has Bang and Olufsen speakers along with HP Audio Boost technology to enhance your on-the-go entertainment experience.