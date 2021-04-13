Image Source : PUBG MOBILE PUBG Mobile India launch imminent as PUBG Corp hiring more people in India.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year due to tensions between India and China. The game did try to make a comeback in a new avatar called PUBG Mobile India. However, we have not heard from the company for a long time now. Now, reports are suggesting that there might be some hope left.

PUBG Corporation has recently listed new job listings for six different roles. This hints that the company is still working on bringing the game back and we could see PUBG Mobile relaunch by the end of this year.

According to PUBG Corp’s LinkedIn page, the company is looking for the position of senior marketing manager – India, product manager – India, Associated Director, publishing business operations – India, Video Editor – India, and Investment & Strategy Analyst – India. With such job offerings on the table, the company surely looks quite serious about relaunching PUBG Mobile in India.

While this does not confirm anything, it does give the gamers a sense of hope for the game’s comeback.

To recall, PUBG Mobile was banned in the country last year under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The game was banned alongside other Chinese apps including TikTok, Camscanner, Ali Express and more.

A few weeks after the ban, the company announced that they will be relaunching the gaming in the country in a new avatar called PUBG Mobile India. As a part of the comeback, the company highlighted that users’ security and privacy will be their utmost priority.

Later, PUBG Corporation became a registered company in India and even brought a teaser for the game’s relaunch. However, we are still waiting for the game to be available to the Indian gamers.