Vivo, a popular smartphone brand has been gearing up to launch its mid-budget smartphone, which will be named Y300 5G. The smartphone has been scheduled to launch on November 21 at noon. The company has confirmed the launch via its social media channels and it further revealed that the smartphone has been design as per the needs.

Expected Specifications

The Vivo Y300 5G is believed to be a rebranded version of the Vivo V40 Lite recently launched in Indonesia, with minor modifications. Key features include:

The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

The handset is powered by 0Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor

The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage (LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2)

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will further be powered with 80W fast charging capabilities

Camera highlights

For photography, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the back, which will include a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter, along with another 8MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 32MP front shooter for engaging video calls and selfies.

Software and pricing

The Y300 5G has been running on FuntouchOS which is based on the Android 14 operating system. The handset is expected to deliver a smooth user experience. Pricing details are yet to be confirmed but will target the mid-budget segment, making it a competitive option in its category.

This launch is anticipated to attract tech enthusiasts with its premium features at a reasonable price, offering stiff competition in the Indian smartphone market.

The phone will come in Black, Green, and Silver colour options and features a sleek design similar to the Vivo V40 Lite.

