Google's Gemini AI App now available for iPhone: Here’s what it offers

Google’s Gemini app which was previously available only for Android users have forayed into iOS segment. Now iPhone users will be able to use the app as it is available on the Apple App Store.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2024 23:54 IST
Image Source : GEMINI Gemini AI App

Google has launched a dedicated Gemini app for iPhone, now available on the Apple App Store. Previously accessible on Android and within the Google app on iOS, the new standalone app allows users to experience “free, natural conversations with Gemini Live,” according to Google. This app promises a more seamless and direct experience for those using Google’s personal AI assistant on iOS.

Languages and personalization options

Gemini Live on iPhone supports 12 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, and Japanese, with more language options planned for future updates. Users can also personalize the AI assistant by choosing from 10 distinct voices, making the interaction feel more tailored to each user’s preference.

Key features of the Gemini App

Google highlighted several core features designed to enhance user experience:

  1. Natural conversations: Gemini Live supports fluid, dynamic conversations, allowing users to interrupt, switch topics, or ask follow-up questions mid-chat. This is ideal for practising interview questions, getting travel advice, or brainstorming ideas.
  2. Customized study plans: Users can interact with Gemini for academic support, receiving tailored study plans, step-by-step guidance, and even quizzes that adapt to their unique learning styles.
  3. Image creation and extensions: The app supports image creation, letting iOS users explore visual creativity. Additionally, Gemini’s extensions seamlessly integrate with other Google apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, and Gmail.

Why this matters?

With AI platforms gaining popularity over time, having Gemini accessible across mobile devices could impact how users search for information and engage with brands. Testing the app to see how your brand or service may appear in Gemini’s responses is a great way to stay ahead in AI-driven search visibility, particularly for iPhone users exploring the new Gemini app.

