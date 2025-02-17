Vivo V50 smartphone launched in India with 6000mAh battery, offers smooth performance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vivo V50 smartphone

Vivo has recently unveiled its latest smartphone, the Vivo V50, in India, adding to the popular V Series lineup. Pre-orders for this mid-range device have begun, with sales set to launch next week. Following its debut in the Chinese market, the Vivo V50 brings many features reminiscent of the flagship X series. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo V50 smartphone.

Vivo V50 India price and availability

The Vivo V50 is available in three storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The starting price for this powerful device is Rs 34,999, with the other two variants priced at Rs 36,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively. The first sale will kick off on February 25, 2025, across major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, along with Vivo’s official online and offline sales channels. Pre-booking began today.

Vivo V50 specifications

The Vivo V50 comes in three stylish color options: Titanium Gray, Starry Night, and Rose Red. Featuring an IP68 and IP69 rating, this smartphone is built to withstand immersion in water and dust, ensuring durability. It operates on FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15, and supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, alongside a maximum storage capacity of 512GB via UFS 2.2.

This mid-budget smartphone boasts a stunning 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display, supporting a high refresh rate of 120Hz. With a resolution of 2392 x 1080 pixels, the display also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, with peak brightness reaching up to an impressive 4,500 nits.

At the back, the Vivo V50 is equipped with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main autofocus camera paired with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There's also a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. Additional features include USB Type-C connectivity and Wi-Fi support. Powering it all is a robust 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day.

