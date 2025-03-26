Vivo V50 gets heavy discount within a month of launch, now available for Rs 19,000: Find out how Vivo V50 smartphone was launched in India in February this year. Within a month of its launch, the smartphone is available with a heavy discount. Here’s how to avail this deal.

If you're in the market for a premium smartphone with ample storage, there's some great news for you. Vivo unveiled its V50 smartphone in February of this year, and within just a month of its launch, it's now available at a substantial discount on Flipkart. Interested buyers can snag it for as low as Rs 19,999. Let’s explore how you can take advantage of this deal.

Vivo V50 discount

Initially priced at Rs 36,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage variant, the Vivo V50 is now seeing a Rs 3,000 discount on all bank credit card EMI transactions through Flipkart. This brings the effective price down to Rs 33,999.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering an impressive exchange bonus of up to Rs 35,350. If you manage to score Rs 15,000 for your old smartphone, you could walk away with the V50 for as little as Rs 18,999. However, keep in mind that the actual exchange value will depend on the condition of your old device.

Vivo V50 specifications

The Vivo V50 is available in three eye-catching colors: Titanium Gray, Starry Night, and Rose Red. With an IP68 and IP69 rating, this smartphone is designed to resist water and dust, ensuring it's built to last. It runs on FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15, and supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, along with a maximum storage capability of 512GB via UFS 2.2.

This mid-range smartphone shines with its stunning 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display, boasting a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2392 x 1080 pixels. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and can achieve peak brightness levels of an impressive 4,500 nits.

On the rear, the Vivo V50 sports a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main autofocus camera paired with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There's also a formidable 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Additional features include USB Type-C connectivity and Wi-Fi support. Powering this powerhouse is a robust 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging, keeping you connected all day long.

