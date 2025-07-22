Vivo's 6000mAh battery phone with Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge-like looks available under Rs 10,000 There has been a significant price drop for the Vivo T4 Lite 5G. This Vivo phone is now available for under Rs 10,000 and features a powerful 6000mAh battery.

Vivo's 6000mAh battery phone has seen a significant price cut. The smartphone is now available for less than Rs 10,000. Launched this year, Vivo T4 Lite price has been reduced by Rs 4,000. Additionally, there are several bank offers available when purchasing this device. If you are planning to buy an affordable smartphone, this might be the right opportunity for you.

Vivo T4 Lite price cut

The Vivo T4 Lite is the most affordable in the Vivo T4 series. The smartphone is available in three storage variants: 4GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB. Buyers can get the phone starting at Rs 9,999, while its maximum retail price (MRP) on Flipkart is Rs 13,999. The top variant can be purchased for Rs 12,999 and comes in two colour options: Prism Blue and Titanium Gray. The Titanium Gray variant resembles the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Vivo T4 Lite specifications

The Vivo T4 Lite features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded. It also includes various AI features. This device is equipped with a robust 6,000mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging.

Additionally, the phone has an IP64 rating, which protects it from dust and water splashes. It operates on FuntouchOS based on Android 15 and features a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5MP front camera.

