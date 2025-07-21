Love making reels? Earn money with government's new scheme: Here's how to apply If you enjoy making reels or vlogging, the government can help you earn significantly. They have launched a new contest to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Digital India.

The government has launched a new program for those who love making Reels. If you are one of those who love creating reels and vlogging, there’s a chance for you to earn some good money. To mark the 10-year anniversary of the Digital India initiative, the central government has launched a new contest called 'A Decade of Digital India - Reel Contest', where content creators can win a cash prize of Rs 15,000.

10 Years of Digital India mission

This contest has been introduced to celebrate the completion of 10 years of the Modi government’s Digital India Mission. Participants are required to create content that showcases the positive changes in life brought about by Digital India.

If you believe that the Digital India Mission has improved online services, e-learning, health, and financial services, you can create reels related to these themes and submit them to the government. The more creative your reels, the higher your chances of winning.

How to apply for this program

To take part in the contest, visit the MyGov website. Open the link for 'A Decade of Digital India - Reel Contest' (https://www.mygov.in/task/decade-digital-india-reel-contest). You'll find an option to log in to participate. You can log in using your email address, mobile number, or social media account.

The application deadline is August 1, 2025. After submitting your reels, you will receive a confirmation email or message. The government will select the top 10 reels, each of which will win a prize of Rs 15,000. Additionally, 25 participants will receive Rs 10,000, and 50 winners will get Rs 5,000. In total, 85 winners will be awarded a combined total of Rs 2 lakh by the government.

