Samsung launches new smartphone with slimmer profile, bezels for Rs 28,000 Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is available in a single variant and will go on sale starting April 23. Interested buyers can also receive a Rs 3,000 discount on their purchase.

New Delhi:

Samsung has introduced a new smartphone to the Indian market: the Galaxy M56, which joins the company's M Series lineup and succeeds the Galaxy M55 that was released last April. This fresh addition boasts a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, along with a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. Notably, it is touted to be 30 percent slimmer than its predecessor, the Galaxy M55, which measured 7.8mm in thickness. Furthermore, the M56 features 36 percent thinner bezels and a display that is 33 percent brighter compared to the older model.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G India price and availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is priced starting at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. Purchases will be available on Amazon and the Samsung India website beginning April 23 at 12 PM IST. HDFC Bank cardholders can take advantage of an instant discount of Rs. 3,000. The smartphone is offered in two elegant colour options: Black and Light Green.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G specifications

The Galaxy M56 5G showcases a 6.73-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) sAMOLED+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support. It runs on an octa-core processor, combined with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Out of the box, it operates on Android 15, layered with One UI 7, and will receive six years of major OS updates alongside six years of security patches.

When it comes to photography, the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G features a versatile triple rear camera assortment: a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, complemented by a 12-megapixel front camera that supports HDR video recording. The phone also offers several AI imaging features, such as object eraser, image clipper, and edit suggestions.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy M56 5G with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ and includes connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The device measures a slim 7.2mm in thickness and weights in at 180g.

