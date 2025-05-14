Samsung Galaxy S25 available for Rs 35,000 after S25 Edge launch: Find out where to buy The Samsung Galaxy S25 is now available for several thousand rupees less than its original launch price. Shortly after the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung decided to reduce the price of this device.

New Delhi:

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been accompanied by a significant price reduction for the standard model in this series. Since its debut in January, the price of this Samsung phone has dropped by thousands of rupees. Notably, the Galaxy S25 Edge is Samsung’s slimmest phone to date, measuring just 5.8mm in thickness. Packed with impressive features, including a 200MP camera, this phone will hit the shelves starting May 30.

Samsung Galaxy S25 discount

Initially launched at a price of Rs 74,999, this Samsung phone is available in three storage options: 12GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB. The company has slashed the price by Rs 10,000, and there’s an additional exchange bonus of Rs 11,000.

By purchasing the phone through Samsung's official website, you can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 10,000. Furthermore, an exchange offer of up to Rs 45,000 is available when trading in your old phone. If your smartphone manages to fetch Rs 30,000 in exchange value, you could get the Samsung Galaxy S25 for Rs 35,000. However, the exact exchange value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a vibrant 15.64cm (6.15 inch) FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which boasts a 120Hz high refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 2600 nits. Additionally, it supports an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Galaxy S25 is equipped with 12GB of RAM and offers internal storage options of up to 512GB. It also supports both 45W wired and wireless charging, backed by a reliable 4,000mAh battery.

The phone features a versatile triple camera setup, including a 50MP main camera alongside two additional cameras with 12MP and 10MP lenses. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 12MP front camera included. This device is also enhanced with Galaxy AI features, making it a cutting-edge choice for any smartphone user.

