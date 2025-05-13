Meta Ray-Ban glasses to start selling in India from May 19: Find out what makes them worth Rs 30,000 Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses come with impressive features, including a camera, microphone, Bluetooth, and more. They are currently available for pre-order in India.

New Delhi:

For those interested in the latest gadgets, there's exciting news: Meta is set to launch its Ray-Ban smart glasses in India. These innovative glasses are powered by AI and can answer questions in real time. They also come equipped with a camera for capturing images and live streaming. Additionally, users can answer calls and messages using voice commands. Here’s everything you need to know about these smart glasses.

Meta Ray-Ban glasses: Price and availability in India

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses will be available for purchase in India starting May 19, with a starting price of Rs 29,990. The smart glasses are currently available for pre-order on the Ray-Ban website and will be available in Ray-Ban stores upon their official launch.

Meta Ray-Ban glasses specifications

There are several models of Meta Ray-Ban sunglasses, with the newer versions featuring a 12MP ultra-wide camera that captures images suitable for social media sharing and supports live streaming for up to 30 minutes.

These glasses come with built-in speakers and include five microphones for immersive audio recording. They are also integrated with Meta AI, allowing users to ask questions about their surroundings, translate audio and video live, send messages via their phones, make calls, and much more.

Moreover, the smart glasses can connect to music apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, Shazam, and Apple Music in India. Currently, they support live translation for English, French, Italian, and Spanish, even when users are offline. It’s worth noting that Meta has not yet added support for Indian languages.

As for battery life, the glasses can last up to 36 hours with a fully charged case, and you can get a 50 percent charge in just 20 minutes. Other features include 32GB of storage, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and IPX4 water resistance.

