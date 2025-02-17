Samsung Galaxy S24 becomes more affordable than ever, now available with Rs 27,000 discount

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S24 discount offer

Following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the company has significantly slashed the prices of its previous Galaxy S24 series in India. The price reduction for the standard model has been made permanent, and the adjusted prices are now reflected on Samsung's official website. This flagship phone is available in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and the price cut applies across all variants.

Samsung Galaxy S24 offers

The Samsung Galaxy S24 debuted with three storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 8GB RAM + 512GB. Initially, the starting price was set at Rs 74,999, while the other two variants were priced at Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999 respectively. With the recent price adjustment, the base model can now be purchased for Rs 64,999, whereas the other variants are available for Rs 70,999 and Rs 82,999.

For those in search of an extra discount on the smartphone, Flipkart is currently offering the Galaxy S24 for just Rs 52,649. Moreover, customers can take advantage of a 5 percent unlimited cashback when using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Samsung Galaxy S24 features

Launched last year, the Galaxy S24 boasts a 6.2-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for added convenience. Powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, the phone supports up to 512GB of internal storage alongside 8GB of RAM.

This flagship device is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery and supports both 25W wired and wireless charging. Running on Android 14 with Galaxy AI features, it features a triple camera setup on the rear. The main camera is a 50MP lens, complemented by a 10MP secondary camera and a 12MP third camera. Additionally, there is a 12MP camera for capturing selfies and making video calls.

