Redmi Note 13 Pro gets massive discount, available for just Rs 15,000 This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase the Redmi Note 13 Pro at a discounted price. This Redmi smartphone includes many powerful features, including a 200MP camera.

The price of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has seen a significant drop. Following the launch of the Note 14 Series, the pricing for the Redmi Note 13 series has been steadily declining. Currently, Flipkart is running its Month End Mobile Festival sale from February 20 to February 28. During this sale, the premium model from the Redmi Note 13 Series is available at a much lower price than its original launch cost. The Redmi Note 13 Pro boasts an impressive array of features, including up to 12GB of RAM and a 200MP camera. Here’s a rundown of the discounts available on the Redmi Note 13 Pro smartphone.

Redmi Note 13 Pro discount

The outstanding Redmi Note 13 Pro comes in three storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB. You can choose from three stunning color options—Arctic White, Midnight Black, and Coral Purple. When launched, the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant was priced at Rs 26,999, but it’s now available for just Rs 21,999 on Amazon.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent unlimited cashback when using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. If you're considering upgrading from your old smartphone, there's an exchange offer that can reduce the price further by up to Rs 21,100. For example, if your old phone is valued at Rs 7,000, you could snag this new smartphone for as low as Rs 15,000, although the exact exchange value will depend on your old device’s condition.

Redmi Note 13 Pro specifications

This device features a vibrant 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness reaching 1800 nits. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, complemented by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The rear camera setup includes a remarkable 200MP main sensor (Samsung ISOCELL HP3) with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens, while the front camera offers 16MP for selfies.

With a 5,000mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging, and added durability from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus along with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, this smartphone is built to last.

