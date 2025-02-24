Apple to launch new devices, including AirTag 2, 11th-gen iPad: Check if your favorite device is on list Many Apple devices, including the iPad 10th generation, have been awaiting an upgrade for the last few years. After the launch of the iPhone 16e, the company will soon launch upgraded versions of these devices.

Apple has recently unveiled its iPhone 16e smartphone globally, including in India. This new model succeeds the iPhone SE 3, which was launched back in 2022. Now, the company is gearing up to introduce several new devices, which are expected to be upgraded versions of products that haven’t seen refreshes in the last few years. Here’s a rundown of the upcoming Apple products.

M4 MacBook Air

Apple is set to launch a new MacBook Air featuring the M4 chipset in March. Although the M4 chipset was released last year, it hasn’t yet made its debut in the MacBook Air lineup. The revamped MacBook Air is anticipated to come in both 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes. Key specifications are expected to include a base configuration of 16GB of RAM, with an option to upgrade to 32GB. The device should be capable of supporting two external displays when the lid is open, and it is likely to feature a 12MP Center Stage camera. With the M4 chip’s efficiency, battery life is also expected to see improvements. Additionally, a nano-texture display option will be available. However, design changes are not anticipated for this model, though performance upgrades are expected, especially for users migrating from M1-based systems.

M3 iPad Air

Apple last updated the iPad Air in May of last year, and it gained popularity due to its availability in both 11-inch and 13-inch options. The company is now likely to upgrade this tablet with the new M3 chipset. The upcoming iPad Air may also be compatible with a redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory.

iPad 11th generation

The iPad is overdue for an upgrade, as the current model was released in October 2022. The upcoming 11th generation iPad is expected to feature the A17 Pro chipset, complete with Apple Intelligence support, and may also include a new C1 modem for enhanced 5G connectivity.

AirTag 2

Having introduced the AirTag in 2021, Apple is now looking to refresh this device after a couple of years. The new version is expected to offer better range, a more modern wireless chip, and improved privacy features. Additionally, the company is likely to make the speaker more secure by making it harder to remove.

