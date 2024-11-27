Redmi A4 5G now available in India with 50MP camera under Rs 10,000

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi A4 5G

Redmi, one of China's leading smartphone brands has recently launched its most affordable 5G device dubbed as the Redmi A4 5G, in the Indian market. The new smartphone has been priced below Rs 10,000 and promises excellent features and performance for budget-conscious users. The smartphone is available for purchase starting November 27 on Amazon, catering to those seeking strong performance for daily tasks, entertainment, and gaming.

Price and variants

The Redmi A4 5G comes in two storage options:

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 8,499

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 9,499

Available in Sparkle Purple and Starry Black colour variants, the Redmi A4 5G is among the most affordable 5G smartphones in its segment.

Display and design

The Redmi A4 5G boasts a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth performance for gaming and multimedia.

Performance and software

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen2 chipset, delivering reliable performance for multitasking and gaming. It runs on Android 14 with Redmi's custom HyperOS skin, ensuring a modern and user-friendly interface.

Camera and photography

The Redmi A4 5G features a 50MP primary rear camera, accompanied by a secondary lens and an LED flash, offering good photography capabilities at its price point.

Connectivity feature

The device comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and supports two years of operating system updates and four years of security updates, ensuring longevity.

With its competitive pricing, reliable Snapdragon chipset, and impressive features like a 50MP camera and 120Hz display, the Redmi A4 5G is an excellent choice for budget-conscious users seeking a 5G smartphone.

