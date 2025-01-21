Tuesday, January 21, 2025
     
  Realme Neo 7 SE to launch with 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging, spotted on 3C certification site

Realme Neo 7 SE is expected to launch in the Chinese market with a 7,000mAh battery and 80W charger. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset and it is an upgrade over the existing Realme GT Neo 6 SE.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 21, 2025 10:07 IST, Updated : Jan 21, 2025 10:08 IST
Realme Neo 7 SE

The Realme Neo 7 SE, an eagerly anticipated smartphone, has been spotted on China’s Compulsory Certification (3C) website, hinting at an imminent launch. The list reveals the details about its charging capabilities and suggests that it may come with significant upgrades over the Realme GT Neo 6 SE.

Charging speed and model details are listed on 3C

  • A device with the model number RMX5080, which is expected to be the Neo 7 SE has been spotted on the 3C website.
  • The listing further indicates that the smartphone will come packed with a charger, carrying the model number VCB8OACH- confirming 80W fast charging support. 
  • This matches the charging speed of its predecessor, the Realme Neo 7.

Realme Neo 7 SE: Rumoured specifications

  • As per the earlier leaks, the Neo 7 SE is likely to pack with the following specifications:
  • Processor: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, it may feature up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.
  • Display: A 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth visual experience.
  • Battery and software: Backed by a 7,000mAh battery and will run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.
  • Cameras: Dual rear cameras featuring a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will come with a 16MP front shooter.

Realme Neo 7: A close sibling

  • The Realme Neo 7 SE is said to be the upgraded sibling to the Neo 7, which was launched in December 2024 in China.
  • The Neo 7 featured the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display, and a starting price of CNY 2,099 (which is around Rs 24,000). It also boasted IP68 + IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.
  • The Realme Neo 7 SE may carry forward these features while introducing better battery capacity and refined camera capabilities.

Realme Neo 7 SE: Launch details and price speculation

By the time of writing, there has been no detail related to the launch date, the Realme Neo 7 SE is expected to debut soon in China. With its impressive specs and potential pricing which is similar to the Neo 7, this device could offer strong competition in the mid-range segment.

