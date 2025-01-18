Saturday, January 18, 2025
     
WhatsApp rolls out Instagram-like feature for Status: What is it and how does it work?

WhatsApp is working on new features to enhance the user experience. The new status update will enable them to share their favourite songs on their WhatsApp status.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 18, 2025 17:52 IST, Updated : Jan 18, 2025 17:52 IST
WhatsApp

WhatsApp, one of the leading instant messaging platforms with over 3.5 billion users, has been constantly rolling out new features to enhance the user experience. In its latest move, the company is testing a new feature which aims at status lovers, enabling them to add music to their WhatsApp status updates.

Over the past year, the platform has been introducing several updates, like removing limits on online payment users and launching tools to detect fake images. This new feature claims to bring even more excitement to the platform, specifically for those who frequently use the status section.

Add Music to your WhatsApp Status

  1. With this new status update, users will be able to share their favourite songs on their WhatsApp status.
  2. A new music button has been added to the drawing editor in the status section.
  3. Users could tap on this button, where users could easily select a song of their choice to accompany their photos or videos.
  4. This feature is currently available for beta users and is still in the testing phase. However, it is expected to roll out to all users soon.
  5. The functionality is similar to Instagram’s music catalogue, allowing users to search for tracks, select from trending music, and even pick specific parts of a song to share.

How it works?

  1. Music selection: Users can browse a library of songs and trending tracks.
  2. Customization: For photos, you can add a music clip of up to 15 seconds, while there are no such restrictions for videos.
  3. Integration: Songs can be synced with the content, adding an engaging layer to your updates.

Why the new music-adding feature on status is a good option for WhatsApp users?

This feature will elevate the way users share moments on WhatsApp. Whether it’s a vacation snap or a celebration video, you can now add a matching soundtrack to enhance your status. Once the testing phase is over, this feature will become a favourite among WhatsApp users, making their updates more dynamic and engaging.

ALSO READ: High electricity bills due to room heaters? 8 Smart tips to reduce costs while using them

ALSO READ: TRAI Rule: How many days will Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL SIMs work without recharge?

