TRAI Rule: How many days will Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL SIMs work without recharge?

With TRAI’s new rules, users can now plan their recharges more efficiently without worrying about immediate disconnections. These updates provide flexibility and help reduce unnecessary expenses, especially for those juggling multiple SIM cards.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 18, 2025 17:09 IST, Updated : Jan 18, 2025 17:16 IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI) has come up with a rule that addresses SIM card validity, offering significant relief to mobile users who tend to forget to recharge their SIMs. These guidelines have been designed, to specify SIM cards from Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL to keep them active without a recharge for a longer duration, helping users to avoid frequent recharges and reduce expenses.

Jio SIM validity rules

For Jio users, the SIM will remain active for 90 days without any recharge. After this period, a reactivation plan will be need. During these 90 days, incoming call facilities may vary- like for some users, they might get incoming for a month, others for a week, or even just a day (depending on their previous/last recharge). But, even after 90 days of being inactive, if the user does not opt to recharge, then the Jio SIM will be permanently disconnected and reallocated to someone else.

Airtel SIM validity rules

Airtel SIM cards will stay active for 60 days without any recharge. After this period, users will have to purchase a minimum validity plan like (as low as the Rs 45 plan), to keep their number operational.

Vi SIM validity rules

Vi users will enjoy a 90-day grace period without recharging their SIM. After this, a Rs 49 validity plan must be activated to retain the number’s services.

BSNL offers maximum validity

Government-owned BSNL is providing the longest validity period in India. A BSNL SIM will remain active for 180 days without any recharge, making it the most user-friendly option for those who want to avoid frequent recharges.

Avoid unnecessary recharges with TRAI's new guidelines

These new rules simplify SIM management and help users plan recharges efficiently, especially for those juggling multiple numbers or struggling with expensive plans.

