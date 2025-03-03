Poco's new smartphone, launched with impressive features, aims to dominate under Rs 10,000 segment Poco M7 is available in two variants with a price of Rs 9,999. The smartphone will be available for sale on Flipkart starting March 7.

Poco has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Poco M7, in India, marking a new entry in the company’s M Series, which also includes the M7 Pro launched back in December 2024. Some standout features of the Poco M7 include the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, an IP52-rated build for dust and splash protection, a robust 5,160mAh battery, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system, and an 8-megapixel front camera. According to the company, this smartphone boasts the largest display in its category and comes with three TÜV Rheinland certifications. Here’s everything you need to know about the Poco M7 smartphone.

Poco M7 5G India price and availability

The Poco M7 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB model comes in at Rs. 10,999. These introductory prices are available only on the first day of sale, March 7. You can purchase the device on Flipkart starting at 12 PM. The Poco M7 will be offered in three appealing colour options: Mint Green, Ocean Blue, and Satin Black.

Poco M7 5G specifications

The Poco M7 5G features a 6.88-inch HD+ display (720 x 1,640 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It offers a peak brightness of up to 600 nits and includes TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian certifications. Under the hood, it runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device operates on Android 14, customized with HyperOS.

In terms of photography, the Poco M7 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor and a secondary sensor, details of which remain unspecified. The front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel unit, perfect for selfies and video calls, capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps for both rear and front cameras.

The smartphone packs a durable 5,160mAh battery, featuring 18W wired charging support, although it comes bundled with a 33W charger. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and boasts an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. Dimensions of the phone are 171.88 x 77.8 x 8.22mm, with a weight of 205.39g.

ALSO READ: Samsung shocks Xiaomi, OnePlus with Galaxy A56, A36 5G India pricing