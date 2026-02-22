Nitish Kumar awards cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rs 50 lakh for U19 World Cup glory | VIDEO

Patna:

India's 14-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the Harare Sports Club on February 6, smashing a blistering 175 off 80 balls in the U19 World Cup final against England. His explosive knock- featuring 15 fours and 15 sixes- powered India to 411, securing a 100-run victory and their sixth title. Sooryavanshi etched history with the highest score in a U19 final (surpassing Unmukt Chand's 111*), the fastest final ton (55 balls) and the tournament's most sixes (23), turning Bihar's pride into global legend.

Chief Minister's grand reception

On Sunday (February 22) at Anne Marg's Sankalp Sabhaghar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar personally honoured Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a Rs 50 lakh cheque and 'angavastram'. Congratulating the young star, CM Kumar hailed his pivotal role in India's triumph, calling him a beacon of hard work and talent for Indian cricket. "Vaibhav has made Bihar proud- keep shining for state and nation," the CM urged, pledging full government support amid ongoing sports infrastructure upgrades.

Inspirational words and bright future

Nitish Kumar envisioned Sooryavanshi setting new senior team milestones, emphasising Bihar's push for world-class facilities and athlete aid. He praised the prodigy as an inspiration for state youth, wishing him continued success. Sooryavanshi's father Sanjeev, brother Ujjwal and others shared the joy.

Distinguished guests at ceremony

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, BCA's Rakesh Tiwari and senior officials attended, celebrating Bihar's son who rose from domestic roots to international stardom.