IND vs SA Live cricket score: South Africa opt to bat, India leave out vice-captain Axar Patel

Ahmedabad :

IND vs SA Live cricket score: India have taken a massive decision to leave out their vice-captain Axar Patel from their playing XI for this massive game. Washington Sundar has been retained, even as South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first. The match is set to start at 7 PM IST as India will be aiming for early wickets now on a pitch that is expected to turn a bit as the match progresses.

The two teams faced each other in the warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. India posted 240 runs batting first and managed to win the match by 30 runs. Ishan Kishan was the top-scorer for the hosts, smashing 53 runs off just 20 balls while Tilak Varma also had a good outing, scoring 45 runs off 19 deliveries. For South Africa, Markram, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton did well with the bat as they also reached 210 runs in their 20 overs.

IND vs SA Head to Head record in T20Is

As far as the head to head record between the two teams in the shortest formats is concerned, they have faced each other on 35 occasions. India have emerged victorious in 21 matches while South Africa managed to win 13 times and one match ended in no result.

Matches Played - 35

India won - 21

South Africa won - 13

No Result - 1

IND vs SA Head to Head record in T20 World Cup

Matches Played - 7

India won - 5

South Africa won - 2

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen