IND vs SA Live cricket score: South Africa opt to bat, India leave out vice-captain Axar Patel

IND vs SA Live cricket score: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first, even as they made four changes for this game. Meanwhile, India are bowling first and surprisingly, they have not brought back Axar Patel into their playing XI . Follow for live updates

IND vs SA Live cricket score - T20 World Cup Super 8 clash
IND vs SA Live cricket score - T20 World Cup Super 8 clash Image Source : AP and PTI
Ahmedabad :

IND vs SA Live cricket score: India have taken a massive decision to leave out their vice-captain Axar Patel from their playing XI for this massive game. Washington Sundar has been retained, even as South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first. The match is set to start at 7 PM IST as India will be aiming for early wickets now on a pitch that is expected to turn a bit as the match progresses.

The two teams faced each other in the warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. India posted 240 runs batting first and managed to win the match by 30 runs. Ishan Kishan was the top-scorer for the hosts, smashing 53 runs off just 20 balls while Tilak Varma also had a good outing, scoring 45 runs off 19 deliveries. For South Africa, Markram, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton did well with the bat as they also reached 210 runs in their 20 overs.

IND vs SA Head to Head record in T20Is

As far as the head to head record between the two teams in the shortest formats is concerned, they have faced each other on 35 occasions. India have emerged victorious in 21 matches while South Africa managed to win 13 times and one match ended in no result.

Matches Played - 35

India won - 21

South Africa won - 13

No Result - 1

IND vs SA Head to Head record in T20 World Cup

Matches Played - 7

India won - 5

South Africa won - 2

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen

 

Live updates :IND vs SA live cricket score

  • 6:48 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Arshdeep Singh vs Quinton de Kock!!!

    Arshdeep Singh vs Quinton de Kock battle will be the one to watch out for!

    Arshdeep Singh has dismissed the South Africa opener four times in eight innings so far in T20 cricket. Can he get him for the fifth time today or will De Kock reign supreme in this battle? Let's see

  • 6:46 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Pitch Report!!

    Here's the pitch report from Ravi Shastri and Shaun Pollock! Have South Africa won a good toss?

    It’s Ahmedabad, and it’s a nice, pleasant spring evening here. Temperatures are in the low 30s-32 to be exact - with not much humidity, and at this time of year it’s normally ideal for playing cricket. The ground dimensions are 72 meters straight down the ground, 67 one side and 64 the other, so if you want to play the ramps and target the shorter boundary, that’s the way to go. It’s pitch number five, the same surface used when South Africa played India here in December - India made 236 and South Africa replied with 210. If you look at the numbers, it’s the highest-scoring surface in India with an average first-innings score of 192, so you’d say it’s a bit of a belter. Having had a close look, it seems to have a little less grass than in the other games, it’s completely black soil with no red involved whatsoever, and there are more cracks visible on this surface. I think it’s going to be a good pitch throughout, but with the river so close to the ground, the only concern is whether dew could play a part later on - so there could well be an advantage to batting second.

  • 6:40 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Playing XIs are here!!

    South Africa have made four changes to their playing XI while India haven't made any from their respective previous games.

    India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

    South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

  • 6:38 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    No Axar Patel for India!!

    Well well!!! No Axar Patel for India. He is the vice-captain of the team and India have taken a big call here. Sundar has been retained and the onus will be on him to deliver now. Remember, the off-spinner went wicketless against the Netherlands at the same venue three days ago.

  • 6:33 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update!!

    South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first. Will they be able to restrict India to a decent total and later chase the target down? Who will be the best batter for India? Let's see

  • 6:23 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What could be India's playing XI?

    What could be India's playing XI today? Axar Patel looks set to return, but at whose expense? Washington Sundar or Axar Patel? Will Kuldeep Yadav play on the black soil pitch? Here's our probable playing XI:

    Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 6:10 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Abhishek Sharma shadow practicing near main pitch!!

    Abhishek Sharma is shadow practicing near the main pitch now. He will be very determined to score runs today after going through the group stage without scoring a single run. Can he finally break the jinx today? Let's wait and watch.

  • 6:07 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Match is set to be played on black soil!!

    This match will be played on the black soil and the spinners are likely to have a say. Don't make a mistake, even Indian batters have struggled in all their matches against the slower bowlers and they will have to be care. South Africa have brilliant spinners in their ranks and in that case, it certainly won't be a high-scoring 200+ encounter. Win the toss and bat first or bowl first? What should be the decision?

  • 5:59 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Players warming up at the venue!!

    India and South Africa players have reached the Narendra Modi Stadium and are warming up ahead of the massive clash. Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram hugged each other as well, even as the other players are gearing up for the encounter. Exactly 30 mins left for the toss that is scheduled at 6:30 PM. The weather is set to be clear, so there will be no delays now.

  • 5:54 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Sri Lanka in tatters!!

    Meanwhile, in the other game today, co-hosts Sri Lanka are massively struggling in the 147-run chase. Dasun Shanaka is their only hope but they still need more than 70 runs and are already seven down after 13 overs. Can Shanaka play a blinder to leave England shocked. His wicket will certainly end their hopes. 

  • 5:46 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    All eyes on Abhishek Sharma today!!

    All eyes are on Abhishek Sharma today!! He is yet to score a run in his maiden T20 World Cup in three matches. He was supposed to be the team's hero in the mega event. But it has been a massive anti-climax. Can he finally break the jinx today? South Africa will be aware that the southpaw is yet to explode and they will know the fact that Abhishek can take the game away from them if he gets going. Can they keep him quiet today? Let's see

  • 5:41 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs South Africa Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup 2026. The two teams have played quite a lot against each other in recent times with South Africa touring India last year for five T20Is and then they locked horns in the warm-up clash ahead of the tournament proper as well. With most of the South African players featuring in the IPL too, they know the conditions in India as well. A lot is at stake in this game, well more than the bilaterals, and a win in this encounter will matter the most in the end. Who will come out on top today? Who will be the hero? We will bring you all the updates from Ahmedabad. Stay tuned!

