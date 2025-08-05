OnePlus 13R gets heavy discount, now available under Rs 30,000: Find out where to buy The biggest price cut so far has been applied to the OnePlus 13R. This phone features an impressive 16GB of RAM and a 6000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Amazon is currently hosting its Great Freedom Festival sale, and a significant price cut has been applied to the OnePlus 13R. This smartphone was launched earlier this year. It gets up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and is now available for thousands of rupees less. Additionally, several bank offers and discounts are also available.

OnePlus 13R discount

The OnePlus 13R is available in two storage variants: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. The phone's initial price was Rs 44,999, but it's currently on sale for Rs 39,999 on Amazon. Interested buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 1,250 when using an SBI credit card, bringing the effective price down to Rs 38,749.

Furthermore, Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 36,650. If your old smartphone has a trade-in value of around Rs 7,000, you could get this device for approximately Rs 30,000. The exact exchange value, however, will depend on your old smartphone's condition.

OnePlus 13R features

The OnePlus 13R features a 6.78-inch 120Hz ProXDR display with a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass GG7i. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is equipped with a large 6000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.

For photography, the OnePlus 13R sports a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. A 16MP camera is available on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone also comes with connectivity features like 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

