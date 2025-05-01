Motorola Edge 60 Pro launches in India with 4500nits peak brightness for Rs 29,999 The Motorola Edge 60 Pro has been launched in India. This powerful phone from Motorola features a 6000mAh battery and 12GB of RAM. It is the most premium model in the Moto Edge 60 series.

Motorola has unveiled a powerful new smartphone in India, adding to its Moto Edge 60 series. The newly launched Motorola Edge 60 Pro boasts impressive features, including a robust 6,000mAh battery and options for up to 12GB of RAM. Its design closely resembles that of the recently launched Motorola Edge 60 Fusion within the same series. One highlight of this phone is its water and dustproof capabilities.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro India price and availability

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is available in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB. The starting price for this model is set at Rs 29,999, while the higher-end variant retails for Rs 33,999. Interested buyers can choose from colour options including Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape, and Pantone Shadow.

The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled for May 7 at 12 noon, on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, with pre-orders currently open in India.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro specifications

This smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display that supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The device showcases a curved display design protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, it offers configurations of 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on a customized operating system based on Android 15.

For connectivity, it supports WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type C. With an IP68 and IP69 rating, the phone is designed to withstand both water and dust. The Moto Edge 60 Pro is equipped with a powerful 6000mAh battery, which comes with a 90W TurboPower fast charging option. Additionally, it offers 15W wireless charging and a 5W reverse charging feature, complemented by an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

The smartphone features a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also includes a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there's another impressive 50MP camera on the front.

