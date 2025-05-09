Motorola Edge 50 256GB is available for Rs 11,000 after the Edge 60 Series launch Motorola has recently launched several smartphones in the Edge 60 series in India. Following this launch, the Motorola Edge 50 is available at a significant discount.

New Delhi:

The giant e-commerce platform Flipkart has delighted its millions of customers by extending the deadline for its SASA LELE sale, bringing joy to those looking to purchase a new smartphone. This sale features some of the best deals available, ranging from budget to flagship and premium smartphones. If you’re in the market for a smartphone, there’s exciting news: the price of the Motorola Edge 50 has seen a significant drop. Originally set to end on May 8, 2025, the Flipkart SASA LELE Sale has now been extended by two days, allowing customers to take advantage of fantastic discounts until May 10, 2025. This sale covers a wide array of categories, including smartphones, home appliances, groceries, and electronic gadgets, so shoppers can explore incredible offers across the board.

If a durable smartphone with an exceptional camera and robust features is on your wish list, the Motorola Edge 50 is worth considering. This model boasts excellent specifications alongside an aluminum frame and IP rating, ensuring durability and water resistance. Let’s take a closer look at the available offers during the Flipkart Sasa Lele Sale.

Motorola Edge 50 price cut

In this sale, Flipkart has slashed the price of the Motorola Edge 50 (256GB) considerably. Initially priced at Rs 32,999, the smartphone is now available for just Rs 21,999, thanks to a direct discount of 33 percent. This means you can save Rs 11,000 off the regular price.

Additionally, Flipkart is running an attractive exchange offer on the Motorola Edge 50 (256GB). If you have an old smartphone, you could receive up to Rs 20,050 in exchange value. If you manage to save even Rs 12,000 through this offer, you could walk away with the Motorola Edge 50 for around Rs 10,000. Keep in mind, though, that the actual exchange value will depend on the condition of your old device.

Motorola Edge 50 specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 features a stylish eco-leather back finish paired with a sturdy aluminum frame. With an IP68 rating, it provides protection against both water and dust.

Equipped with a 6.7-inch P-OLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, this smartphone delivers stunning visuals. It runs on Android 14 out of the box, with the option for future upgrades.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE chipset, the Motorola Edge 50 offers powerful performance, with options for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For photography enthusiasts, it includes a triple camera setup on the rear—50+10+13 megapixels—while the 32-megapixel front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

Finally, the device is backed by a robust 5000mAh battery, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Great news for Vi users in Delhi! The company brings 5G service to the city after Mumbai, Patna