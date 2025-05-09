Great news for Vi users in Delhi! The company brings 5G service to the city after Mumbai, Patna Vi is rapidly expanding its 5G network. The company recently launched 5G service in Mumbai, the financial capital, and in Patna, the capital of Bihar.

New Delhi:

If you're a Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM user, there's great news on the horizon! Vi is actively ramping up its 5G network, having already initiated trials in several cities. The company is gearing up to challenge industry giants Jio and Airtel by enhancing its network capabilities. Recently, Vodafone Idea launched its 5G services in Mumbai and Patna, the capital of Bihar. Now, it's steadily rolling out this high-speed network in other regions across the country.

The latest development is that Vodafone Idea has commenced 5G trials in the national capital, Delhi. Since this is still part of the trial phase, only a select group of users will have access to the high-speed services for now. Once the trials are wrapped up, the company plans to extend 5G services to all its users.

For those who might not be aware, Vodafone Idea has begun offering 5G internet options in several of its postpaid and prepaid plans. Additionally, Vi is providing unlimited data in many of these plans.

Reports indicate that Vodafone Idea has sent messages to various customers in Delhi regarding the 5G trial. In these communications, the company mentioned that the rollout of the 5G network will occur in phases.

Furthermore, as part of its commitment to improving services, Vi is consistently introducing affordable plans for its customers. To better cater to their needs, the company has added several long-validity plans to its offerings. Recently, Vi launched a budget-friendly plan priced at Rs 1999, which comes with an impressive validity of 365 days.

Meanwhile, Indian telecom companies, such as Jio, Airtel, BSNL, and Vi, are putting in place special measures to ensure that people stay connected during emergencies. This is particularly important for Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) at the state and district levels. The decision comes after the Disaster Management Department, part of the Ministry of Telecommunications, emphasized the importance of keeping communication services running smoothly near the international border.

