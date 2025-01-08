Lenovo unveiles world's first rollable display laptop at CES 2025, a groundbreaking innovation

Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable PC

Lenovo is a leading laptop manufacturer with a diverse portfolio catering to various user needs. Whether you're a student or part of a multinational corporation, Lenovo offers a range of laptops, from budget-friendly options to high-end models. Recently, the company has made strides in innovation, including work on laptops featuring rollable screens, which are anticipated to hit the market soon.

At CES 2025, many tech giants are unveiling their latest gadgets, and Lenovo is no exception. During this event, they introduced a groundbreaking product that has captured everyone's attention: the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, the first-ever laptop with a rollable display.

Lenovo made a significant impact at CES 2025 by showcasing the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6. The idea of a laptop with a rollable screen was first proposed by the company around two years ago, and they've finally revealed a prototype.

This innovative laptop features a 16.7-inch OLED display that boasts a peak brightness of 400 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. When fully opened, the screen measures 14 inches with an aspect ratio of 5:4, which can extend to 8:9.

The rollable laptop includes a dedicated button on the keyboard for adjusting the screen size, allowing users to easily expand or contract the display. Under the hood, it is powered by an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chipset, supporting up to 32GB of RAM and offering storage options of up to 1TB. Additionally, the laptop comes equipped with a 5MP camera. According to rumors, this cutting-edge device could launch at a price of USD 3,499.

