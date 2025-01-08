iPhone SE 4 reportedly to launch alongside new iPad models in April

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone SE 4 launch date

Ongoing rumors about Apple's budget iPhone from last year have fans eagerly anticipating its launch. Previously, several reports indicated that the tech giant plans to unveil new iPads and the iPhone SE 4 in the first half of 2025. However, a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that these devices might be announced as early as April this year.

Last month, an anonymous post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) hinted that the new Apple devices will be shipped with iOS 18.3 right out of the box. It's worth noting that updates for iPhones and iPads generally come out at the end of January.

That said, the launch of the iPhone SE 4 might not happen simultaneously with the release of iOS 18.3. Gurman speculates that these devices will likely be unveiled at a later date. As spring approaches in the northern hemisphere, starting in mid-March, there's a good chance that Apple will announce the new products sometime between March and April, aligning with trends seen in previous years.

For example, last year, Apple introduced the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air in May, coinciding with the rollout of iPadOS 17.4. The company has also confirmed that iOS 18.4 will be made available to the public in April, which will introduce Apple Intelligence for non-English languages for the first time. Since the upcoming products are expected to ship with the ".3" software version, this gives us a clearer timeframe for when we can expect the much-anticipated launch of these new devices.

Meanwhile, initial reports indicated that the iPhone SE 4 would be positioned as Apple's most economical offering. This information generated interest among consumers who had previously found other models prohibitively expensive. However, more recent reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 may be priced slightly higher than initially expected. A South Korean blog estimates the price to be approximately KRW 800,000, which corresponds to about 46,000 rupees. It is anticipated that the device will be available globally for around USD 500.

