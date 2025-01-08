Jio's 5.5G arrives in India, offering 1 Gbps speed on OnePlus 13 Series smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio 5.5G

OnePLus on Tuesday announed the launch of OnePlus 13 Series in India. The newly launched OnePlus 13 Series includes OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R smartphone. The smartphones come with many advanced features including advanced Ai features, new Silicon NanoStack battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and more. However, these smartphones are special for India for one more reason. These devices are manufacturd in collaboration with Jio and are the first devices to offer 5.5G in the country.

During the launch event that was streamed online, James Paterson, the Senior Global PR Manager at OnePlus, explained that the cutting-edge 5.5G technology enables the OnePlus 13 series devices to connect to three different network cells, which could even be from different towers simultaneously, resulting in faster connectivity and improved overall performance. He added that this would allow users to stay updated with cricket scores even more quickly.

Why it matters?

During the launch, OnePlus showcased its 5.5G capabilities. The comparison highlighted downlink speeds of 277.78 Mbps on Non-3CC (Component Carrier) Jio Network against 1,014.86 Mbps downlink speeds on Reliance Jio's network using 5G-Advanced (5.5G) 3CC. According to information available on Jio's website, True 5G users in India are experiencing speeds of up to 1 Gbps, with services implemented on a 5G Standalone Architecture.

What is 5.5G?

5.5G, also referred to as 5G-Advanced, is the natural progression of 5G technology. It offers enhanced speeds, reduced latency, improved network reliability, expanded connectivity, and integrated intelligence. The commercial rollout of 5G-Advanced commenced with Release 18, which is regarded as the initial phase of this advanced standard. It builds upon previous releases (15, 16, and 17) and is expected to further evolve with Release 21, anticipated by 2028, as noted by Ericsson.

Huawei emphasises that 5.5G enables multi-carrier aggregation, achieving a downlink rate of 10 Gbps and an uplink rate of 1 Gbps, along with a tenfold enhancement in network capabilities.

