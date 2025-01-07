OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R officially launched in India, flagship smartphones arrive with powerful upgrades

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R

OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R globally today, January 7. These smartphones represent the pinnacle of OnePlus's offerings to date, setting a formidable challenge for competitors like Samsung, Google, and Apple in the flagship market. This new lineup builds on the advancements made in the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R from last year, showcasing numerous enhancements in both design and functionality. Notably, OnePlus has incorporated several AI features powered by Google Gemini into its flagship devices, making them even more appealing to tech enthusiasts.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R India price and availability

The OnePlus 13 will be available in three variants, with the 12GB RAM + 256GB model priced at Rs 69,999. The higher-end options include the 16GB RAM + 512GB variant for Rs 76,999 and the 24GB RAM + 1TB version, which costs Rs 89,999. Interested buyers can take advantage of a Rs 5,000 discount when using ICICI Bank cards, along with an additional exchange offer worth Rs 5,000. The sale is set to kick off on January 10, 2025, through e-commerce website Amazon and at OnePlus's official retail outlets.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R starts at Rs 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant, while the top-tier 16GB RAM + 512GB model is priced at Rs 49,999. For this model, the company is offering a Rs 3,000 bank discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000. The first sale of the OnePlus 13R will take place on Amazon on January 13, 2025.

OnePlus 13 5G specifications

The OnePlus 13 5G boasts a stunning 6.82-inch 2K+ AMOLED display, offering peak brightness levels of up to 4,500 nits. For the first time, the company has introduced the BOE X2 display in this model. Available in three captivating colors—Obsidian, Blue, and White—this smartphone showcases a luxurious design with velvet leather and silk glass finishes. Highlighting its premium feel, the device features an ultra-narrow micro arc middle frame and a convenient three-stage alert slider.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the incredibly robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with an impressive 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, ensuring smooth performance across all tasks. The OnePlus 13 is equipped with a powerful 6,000mAh battery that supports lightning-fast 100W SuperVOOC charging as well as 50W wireless charging. Running on OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15, the phone also integrates AI features powered by Google Gemini.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus 13 features a versatile triple-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP Sony main camera with optical image stabilization. Additionally, it includes a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope lens. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP front camera is available. With an IP68 and IP69 rating, this device is built to withstand water and dust exposure, ensuring it stays protected no matter the environment.

OnePlus 13R specifications

The OnePlus 13R boasts a vibrant 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display that supports an impressive 120Hz high refresh rate. Under the hood, this sleek device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and offering up to 1TB of internal storage. To keep you going throughout the day, the smartphone is equipped with a robust 6,000mAh battery, complete with 100W wired fast charging capabilities.

On the photography front, the OnePlus 13R features a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there's also a 16MP front-facing camera.

Running on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, this smartphone is infused with advanced AI features powered by Google Gemini. The OnePlus 13R comes in two eye-catching color options: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

