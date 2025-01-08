Jio to discontinue this special recharge offering 200-day validity, generous benefits on January 11

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio 200 day recharge plan

If you own a Reliance Jio SIM, there’s some important news for you. Jio is currently the leading telecom provider in the country, boasting a user base of around 490 million. To enhance customer experience, the company frequently rolls out new plans. While most news tends to focus on the latest offerings, today we’re highlighting a plan that Jio will soon phase out.

In December, as part of a New Year celebration, Reliance Jio launched a new prepaid plan. This was offered as a limited-time promotional package, providing significant benefits to millions of users. However, the company has now announced that this particular plan will be removed from its offerings in the coming days. Let’s delve into the details of this recharge plan.

Jio introduced an affordable plan priced at Rs 2025 on December 11, 2024. This limited-time offer was remarkable for several reasons. It features an unusually long validity period of 200 days, making it Jio's first recharge option with more than six months of usage.

For Jio customers seeking long-term plans, this is an excellent choice. With this plan, you can say goodbye to the hassle of frequent recharges for a full 200 days. It’s particularly appealing for users who require ample internet data, as Jio provides a generous 500GB of data over the 200-day period—equating to up to 2.5GB of high-speed data per day.

However, time is of the essence! If you haven't yet taken advantage of this recharge option, now is the time to act. This plan will only be available until January 11, 2025, after which Jio will no longer offer it. Following that date, you may find limited choices for long validity.

Aside from the significant data allowance, Jio also includes exciting perks with this plan. Customers receive an Ajio coupon worth Rs 500, an EaseMyTrip coupon for Rs 1500, and a Rs 150 coupon for Swiggy.

