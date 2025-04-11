iQOO Z10, Z10x launch in India with up to 7300mAh battery starting at Rs 13,499 iQOO Z10 is priced starting at Rs 21,999, while the iQOO Z10x starts at Rs 13,499. These smartphones will be available for purchase starting April 16 through Amazon and the iQOO India store.

iQOO has introduced two new smartphones in India: the iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10x. These devices are part of the Z10 Series, succeeding the Z9 model released in March of the previous year. The iQOO Z10 is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, while the iQOO Z10x features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. Both phones run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and boast a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Here’s everything you need to know about the iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10x.

iQOO Z10, Z10x India price and availability

The iQOO Z10 is available at a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The pricing for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models stands at Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively. Interested buyers can choose from Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colour options. With instant bank discounts and exchange deals, the effective price drops to Rs 19,999.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z10x starts at Rs 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,499, respectively. This model is available in Ultramarine and Titanium colour choices, and bank offers can bring the effective price down to Rs 12,499.

Both devices are set to go on sale from April 16 via Amazon and the iQOO India store.

iQOO Z10 5G specifications

The iQOO Z10 5G features Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 387ppi. The display impresses with a peak brightness of 5000 nits.

This new smartphone is driven by an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, complemented by up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a maximum of 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

When it comes to photography, the iQOO Z10 boasts a dual rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity features for the iQOO Z10 include 5G, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, GNSS, and a USB Type-C port.

For sensors, it comes equipped with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, color temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared blaster, along with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance.

With a robust 7,300mAh battery, the device supports 90W fast charging. Its dimensions are 163x76.40x7.93mm, and it weighs around 199 grams.

iQOO Z10x specifications

As for the iQOO Z10x, it shares the same SIM configuration, software, and selfie camera with its sibling. It features a slightly smaller 6.7-inch (1,080x2,408 pixels) display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 393ppi.

This model runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and the same maximum storage of 256GB.

In terms of cameras, the iQOO Z10x is equipped with a 50-megapixel main sensor with autofocus and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera on the rear, alongside the familiar 8-megapixel front camera.

The iQOO Z10x also has similar sensors to the standard variant. It features Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity and includes a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor for easy access. Additionally, it is equipped with dual stereo speakers and has an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

Powering the iQOO Z10x is a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability. The device measures 165.70x76.30x8.0mm and weighs in at 204 grams.

