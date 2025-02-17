iPhone SE 4 to inherit key features from iPhone 16, discover details before it arrives

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone SE 4

Apple is set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 during an event scheduled for Wednesday, February 19. Although CEO Tim Cook has announced the launch, he has yet to specify the name of any product. The previous iPhone SE model was released in 2022, and since then, fans have eagerly awaited the next iteration of this budget-friendly series. According to leaked information, the iPhone SE 4 will make its debut at the upcoming event, featuring significant upgrades compared to earlier models.

Tim Cook confirmed that the event will take place at 11:30 PM Indian time. Besides the iPhone, there are speculations that Apple will also introduce the M4 MacBook Air. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with major hardware changes, marking the first model in the series to forego the traditional notch design.

What’s new in the iPhone SE 4?

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to be powered by the latest A18 Bionic chipset, packed with advanced features including Apple Intelligence and a revamped design. This same processor is found in the iPhone 16, which was launched in September of last year.

Recently, well-known leaker Evan Blass shared a fresh render of the iPhone SE 4, revealing a front panel design reminiscent of the regular iPhone 15. This suggests that the upcoming model may include the dynamic island display feature. Additionally, this will be the first SE model to adopt USB Type-C.

For the first time, Apple might ditch the home button in this model, allowing for an edge-to-edge display experience and the introduction of Face ID. The iPhone SE 4 will showcase a bezelless design, eliminating the thick chin bezel commonly found on previous versions.

On the back, it is expected to sport a single 48MP primary camera, making it the most powerful camera setup seen in any SE model to date.

ALSO READ: Airtel's satellite broadband service to start before Elon Musk's Starlink