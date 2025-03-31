iPhone 17 leaks hint at major upgrades: What features, price can we expect? Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in the global market, including India, before the end of this year. This upcoming series has been generating significant buzz even months prior to its release.

Apple releases a new series of iPhones every year, and this year is no exception. The eagerly anticipated iPhone 17 series is set to hit the market, likely around September or October. While there’s still some time before the official launch, discussions among enthusiasts are already buzzing. This new series is expected to include four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Notably, Apple is introducing the iPhone 17 Air instead of the standard Plus model. Several leaks have emerged in recent months, providing early insights into the features of the upcoming iPhones.

Information circulating about the iPhone 17 series reveals a range of specifications, although Apple has yet to make any official announcements on specific features. However, leaks suggest some exciting updates for the new lineup.

The iPhone 17 series is rumoured to showcase significant design upgrades that many fans have been eager for. Reports indicate that the new models may be noticeably thinner, with thickness measurements likely falling between 5mm and 6.25mm. The base iPhone could feature a 6.1-inch display, while the Pro models are expected to come with a slightly larger 6.6-inch screen.

The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to have a single-camera setup, and the new series may introduce a unique camera module. Meanwhile, the Pro variant is expected to feature a rectangular camera bar. Additionally, all models in the series might support a 120Hz refresh rate—a much-requested enhancement.

Both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are likely to employ the A19 chipset, promising improved performance. For photography, these models could sport a 48MP rear sensor, while a 24MP camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

As for pricing, Apple hasn’t released any official figures for the iPhone 17 series yet. However, leaks suggest that the starting price for the base model could be around Rs 79,900, with the top variant potentially reaching up to Rs 1,44,900. The company is anticipated to unveil the series in September, and excitement continues to build among fans.

ALSO READ: Jio offers 20GB extra data on its 72-day plan, delighting users