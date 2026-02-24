Chhattisgarh govt presents Rs 1.72 lakh crore budget, announces Rani Durgavati Scheme for girls

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary on Tuesday presented the annual budget of Rs 1.72 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the state assembly, and said it is focused on inclusive growth, accelerating infrastructure and boosting investment. The state government will launch the Rani Durgavati Scheme, under which girls will receive Rs 1.5 lakh on attaining 18 years of age, he said.

Budget places strong emphasis on the social sector

The budget places strong emphasis on the social sector, which accounts for 40 per cent of the total expenditure, while 36 per cent is earmarked for boosting economic activities and 24 per cent for administrative and general services.

It also lays importance on the overall development of Surguja, Bastar, and other regions previously affected by Naxalism. The government announced the establishment of two 'Education Cities' in Abujhmad and Jagargunda, which were once considered Naxal bastions in Bastar region, with a budget allocation of Rs 100 crore.

Special initiatives have been planned to promote sports

Special initiatives have also been planned to promote sports and preserve cultural identity, including the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum, providing a platform for local talent and reinforcing the region's positive identity.

Additionally, 1,500 new positions have been created for Bastar Fighters, a unit of state police. A 50 per cent exemption on registration fees for women on the purchase of immovable property has also been provisioned. Choudhary said Chhattisgarh, which was created in 2000, completed 25 years of its formation and celebrated its Silver Jubilee year as "Atal Nirman Varsh". During this period, the state has made remarkable progress on the path of economic development.

This is reflected in the growth of the state budget, which has increased 35-fold -- from just Rs 4,944 crore at the time of state formation to Rs 1,72,000 crore now, he said.

The state budget 2026-27 is a decisive step toward achieving the goals outlined in the vision document "Chhattisgarh Anjor 2047" and strengthening the state's journey of sustainable development, he said.

Choudhary noted that the guiding principles of the previous two budgets were GYAN (Garib, Yuva, Annadata, Nari) and GATI (Good Governance, Accelerating Infrastructure, Technology and Industrial Growth).

This year's budget is centred on 'SANKALP'

This year's budget is centred on 'SANKALP' -- Samaveshi Vikas, Adhosanrachna, Nivesh, Kushal Manav Sansadhan, Antyoday, Livelihood and Policy se Parinam tak -- aimed at accelerating the state's development journey, he said.

"SANKALP reflects the government's commitment not merely to formulate policies but to ensure their effective implementation at the grassroots level so that policy intentions translate into measurable outcomes and development benefits reach every citizen and every region," he said.

A provision of Rs 2,024 crore has been made in the budget for constructing the Matnar and Deurgaon barrages on the Indravati river in Bastar, which was once a Naxal stronghold, he said.

